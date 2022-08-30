Madison Consolidated SRO being investigated for alleged misconduct, officials say

"As always, student safety is our top priority," the superintendent told parents in a letter on Monday.

MADISON, Indiana — A school resource officer at a southern Indiana school system is under investigation following reports of misconduct, district officials say.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Madison Consolidated Schools said there was an ongoing external investigation involving one of the school district's SROs.

The alleged misconduct was reported on Aug. 18 and the district says it immediately notified local and state agencies, as is protocol.

Superintendent Dr. Teresa Brown says the employee, whose name is not mentioned in the letter, was placed on administrative leave that same day.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WHAS11 that the agency was looking into a matter within the school district.

Wheeles says no charges have been filed against the employee, however investigators are looking through evidence at this time, including electronics.

He says while the investigation may take some time, ISP is working to build a case to present to a prosecutor.

"As always, student safety is our top priority," Brown said. "We appreciate your patience as we move through this process. More updates will be communicated when made available to the district."

Read the district's full letter to parents:

