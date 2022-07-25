Indiana legislators hear from Hoosiers on abortion proposal

About 280 people were signed up to speak about Senate Bill 1 Monday afternoon. The bill would restrict abortions except in specific circumstances.

INDIANAPOLIS — Discussion of Indiana’s proposed Senate Bill One is underway in Indianapolis.

The bill is one of several up for a vote during lawmakers’ special session.

Senate Bill 1 was the first to be taken up by the Rules and Legislative Procedure committee Monday morning.

By the early afternoon, about 280 people had signed up to speak, as the legislators prepared for hours of public comment on the bill.

SB1 proposes a ban on abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

Monday, almost everyone who spoke opposed the ban for different reasons.

Many of the speakers were against abortion. However, they criticized the bill for making exceptions.

"I believe Senate Bill 1 has great potential, but I am very concerned about the rape and incest exception, because it follows the same abusive and discriminatory logic. This bill says you must be human plus conceived in love to have human rights, otherwise you can be murdered in the womb,” Emma Duell said.

Other anti-abortion speakers shared personal stories, and were critical of protestors who could be heard outside the Senate chamber.

"I am a 17 year old female that came through foster care, but according to you, I shouldn't be here, right?” Marissa Jensen said. “Because you, a child that would have had to go through foster care is better off dead. I stand here before you, disgusted that I even have to be up here to fight for the rights of the unborn."

Those in favor of abortion access also spoke against SB1. Speakers included young women, ACLU advocates and doctors.

"Comprehensive evidence based reproductive healthcare is a cornerstone of child and adolescent health. Access to safe and legal abortion is an essential component of this reproductive healthcare. This is an issue of both health and justice. Bans on abortion pose a threat to the health and well-being of Indiana youth,” Dr. Ott said.

Issues of religion also came up frequently during the discussion Monday. Rabbi Aaron Speigel said under Jewish law, abortion is permissible, and the physical and mental health of the mother comes first.

"I believe religious liberty is sacrosanct. Using religion as the basis of law is dangerous, but if you use one religion as a determiner, you must include all others to be compliant with the constitution,” he said.

Others said the bill’s language is too vague. Some worried how it would impact physicians, as well as women seeking IVF treatment.

Senate Republicans have said the bill does not restrict IVF or birth control access, criminalize women who seek abortions or create new penalties for doctors who provide abortions.

Senator Sue Glick, who authored the bill, said it is subject to amendments and they expect changes in the coming days.

Tuesday morning, legislators will hear more testimony from the public before the committee moves to consider the bill.

