Indiana lawmakers to discuss future of bill on worksite speed control

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will meet Monday to discuss the future of a bill that would introduce a new program aimed at greater enforcement of worksite speed limits.

Authored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), House Bill 1015 would require the Indiana Department of Transportation to establish "a speed control pilot program for the purpose of enforcing worksite speed limits."

INDOT would also be required to enter into an agreement with state police to share information on the program.

In its most recent form, the bill states a person recorded as part of the program "may not be assessed a civil penalty unless the violation is at least 11 miles per hour above the established worksite speed limit."

The bill is scheduled for a third reading when the Indiana House convenes Monday afternoon.