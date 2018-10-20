INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana legislative committee hasn't reached an agreement yet on whether the state should join 31 other states in legalizing medical marijuana.

The interim study committee on public health heard testimony on the issue for the first time Thursday. The committee heard from more than a dozen legislators, doctors and other health professionals who testified that Indiana residents with debilitating health conditions deserve access to medicinal marijuana.

But the panel defeated a recommendation affirming the medical benefits of marijuana for certain chronic conditions and establishing a state regulatory agency. The committee also rejected a statement that there should be further study of the issue.

Medicinal marijuana opponents highlight that marijuana use remains illegal under federal law and argue that marijuana use could lead to other societal problems.

