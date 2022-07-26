'$45 million is really a drop in the bucket': Hoosiers speak on contraception, foster care in Indiana during special session

The bill includes $45 million for state agencies to provide pregnancy planning and access to contraception, especially among low-income families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Senate committee not only focused on the abortion ban during the special session, they also heard about Senate Bill 2, which provides aid in conjunction to the abortion ban.



The bill would also expand the state's adoption tax credit.

Dr. Travey Wilkinson with Indiana University School of Medicine said the state is a contraception desert with not enough primary care doctors for the amount of people seeking birth control.

"Birth control can improve people's lives by giving them the freedom to plan their families, allowing them to delay pregnancy until they decide they are ready," Wilkinson said. "Still, for many people getting to a doctor to get a prescription for birth control, or receiving long-acting reversible contraception is not as easy as it should be."

She said funding in the bill is imperative for the increase in demand they expect to see if the abortion ban goes through.

However, some feel the $45 million will not be enough to pay for the aid needed to deal with the fallout of the abortion ban.

Shanna Schumacher with Prevent Child Abuse in Indiana says with abortions off the table, more parents will be relying on the foster care system.

"If we increased, we saw 300 new children in foster care, which is very, very, very likely to happen," Schumacher said. "That's going to be able $14 million, just for agencies like us, just to pay foster parents. So if you can think about that, $45 million is really a drop in the bucket."

