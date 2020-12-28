Indiana COVID-19 updates: ISDH reports 2,494 new cases, 43 more deaths

Monday, ISDH reported 2,494 new cases, 43 more deaths.





This is a daily blog with daily updates on COVID-19 data and other related content across Southern Indiana for the final week of 2020.

Monday, December 28

The Indiana State Department of Health report 2,494 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths. The state reported 17,617 new tests administered.

That brings Indiana's totals to 496,306 confirmed cases, 7,539 confirmed deaths, and 5,553,545 tests administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

There have been more than 19.13 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 333,000 deaths in the U.S.