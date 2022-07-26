Indiana judge temporarily allows trans girl to play softball

This grants a 10-year-old trans girl the ability to play with an all girl's softball team while the litigation continues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana judge granted a temporary injunction on the transgender athletes ban proposed in the state.

According to a press release, this grants a 10-year-old trans girl the right to play softball with the all-girls team while the litigation continues.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the lawsuit in April.

Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, issued the following statement:

When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex.

We are pleased that Judge Magnus-Stinson has recognized this and required that A.M. be allowed to play on her school’s softball team.

If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately.

