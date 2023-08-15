Southern Indiana funeral home director's licenses revoked after 'appalling conditions' discovered

Last summer, authorities found 31 bodies -- in various stages of decompositions -- and 17 sets of cremains inside a Jeffersonville funeral home.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Indiana has revoked a Jeffersonville funeral home director's funeral license after 31 bodies were found improperly stored and decomposing in July 2022.

The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service suspended the Lankford Funeral Home director license last August.

Randy Lankford, owner of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, plead guilty on 43 felony counts, including professional incompetence, failure to dispose of the 31 bodies in a timely manner, and storing cremains at the facility beyond the legally permitted period.

Police also found the cremains of 17 individuals when the funeral home was searched last summer.

“It’s hard to believe the appalling conditions at this funeral home,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Hoosier families deserve to have their loved ones treated with dignity and respect by funeral homes and their employees.”

After hearing the evidence on Aug. 3, 2023, the Indiana State Board unanimously voted to permanently revoke the funeral home’s license and Lankford’s funeral director license.

“This is one of the most egregious cases our office has seen in recent times,” Rokita said. “I’m proud that we were able to work together with local law enforcement to hold Mr. Lankford accountable and make sure he can never practice another funeral service in Indiana ever again.”

At least 20 families are suing the former funeral home owner saying they were given the wrong remains.

He was sentenced to four years of supervised release including one year of home incarceration.

Under his plea agreement, Lankford is required to pay up to $46,000 in restitution to the impacted families.

If Lankford violates the terms of his release, his probation will be extended to 11 years.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.