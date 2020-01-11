Authorities: Indiana hunter falls 14-feet from tree stand in Jennings County

The initial investigation revealed that ropes securing the saddle style tree stand to the tree became loose causing 39-year-old John Connor to fall to the ground.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after Indiana Conservation Officers received reports of a man falling from a tree stand on Halloween.

According to officers, they were dispatched to the 900 block of North County Road 125 East around 5:30 p.m. for a hunter who had fallen 14-feet from an elevated tree stand in Jennings County.

The initial investigation revealed that ropes securing the saddle style tree stand to the tree became loose, causing 39-year-old John Connor to fall to the ground.

Connor was treated on the scene and subsequently airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with a serious back injury.