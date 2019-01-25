FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirmed that an Indiana teacher has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Kari Buchanan is a teacher in the Springs Valley School Corporation in French Lick, Ind., according to Indiana State Police. The Springs Valley Jr./Sr. High School website listed her as a Health and Physical education teacher, but her photo has since been removed from the faculty listing online.

Kari Buchanan normal photo framed
Springs Valley School Corp

Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is currently facing a charge of possession of child pornography.