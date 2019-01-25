FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirmed that an Indiana teacher has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Kari Buchanan is a teacher in the Springs Valley School Corporation in French Lick, Ind., according to Indiana State Police. The Springs Valley Jr./Sr. High School website listed her as a Health and Physical education teacher, but her photo has since been removed from the faculty listing online.

Springs Valley School Corp

Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is currently facing a charge of possession of child pornography.