'I had a lot of sleepless nights': Indiana limiting coronavirus rapid tests

The Indiana Department of Health is restricting the use of rapid tests to people 18 and younger, and symptomatic individuals older than 50.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is limiting the use of COVID-19 rapid tests, amid high demand and a national shortage of tests.

The Clark County Health Department alerted people to the change on Facebook, writing in a post "Rapid supplies have been dwindling across the state and the country. Many counties in Indiana have already run out and none of our orders are being filled by the State/Feds."

The new standards from the IDOH limit rapid testing at state and local testing sites to only those younger than 18, or symptomatic people 50 and older.

Other people needing testing will have to take a PCR test, with a 48 hour wait for results.

According to the department's website the change comes "due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school."

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said rapid tests are a key part of the fight against COVID-19, and the news surprised him.

"We're still a community service and the community has essentially spoke and they want the rapid test," he said. "What that told me, at least reading between the lines, is that supply is going to get tight, so you'll see those third party sources dry up."

The guidance is for providers who get their test supply from the state health department, but other private providers have seen the same constraints.

Several local pharmacies told WHAS11 they were out of at-home tests and had been for a while.

"To be honest I have no idea how long this is going to last," Yazel said.

In the meantime, Yazel said its better to rely on the PCR, which is generally more accurate.

"Get that PCR test cooking, stay home and quarantine until those results are back, and then go from there," he said.

Since the holidays, Yazel said Clark County testing sites have been booked solid, which caused concern tests will dry up before new shipments arrive.

"I had a lot of sleepless nights when I thought we were going to run out of masks and face shields and those are all things we need to monitor," he said.

If you do think you have COVID, Yazel said you should get an appointment for a PCR test. While waiting on your results, act as if you do have the virus and quarantine yourself.

Yazel said you can check for available appointments around the state here.

