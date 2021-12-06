‘We know that home ownership is important’: Charlestown family chosen for new Habitat for Humanity house

Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana held the groundbreaking ceremony for their new house in Charlestown.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Representatives for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana as well as members of the city of Charlestown, Ind. area and One Southern Indiana gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the first home built in Charlestown Friday.

Mayor Treva Hodges reached out to Habitat for Humanity when land became available. According to the press release from One Southern Indiana, city leaders want Charlestown to grow and stay family-oriented.

“We know that home ownership is important,” Hodges said. “Homeownership, as we know, is a step towards long-term, generational building of wealth, comfort, love and in many ways liberty.”

Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana has worked on over 50 homes in the Clark and Floyd areas since 1991. This is the organization's first project in Charlestown.

Aerion Irvin, the future recipient of the Charlestown house and a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, said she was thrilled about becoming a first-time homeowner.

"We're excited, and I can't thank you guys enough," Irvin said.

Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to build starter homes for families with strong familial bonds in healthy neighborhoods. If families cannot afford regular house financing, they participate in this program that requires them to contribute 250 hours of "sweat equity” and pay a monthly mortgage, according to the press release.

