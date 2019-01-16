Top Indiana Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Eric Holcomb is going in the right direction on trying to boost teacher pay and pushing for a state hate crimes law, but still has more work to do.

The Republican governor used his State of the State speech Tuesday evening to introduce a plan for using $140 million in state funds to pay off teacher pension obligations owed by school districts to free up their money for teacher salary increases. Holcomb also renewed his support for Indiana joining 45 other states with hate crimes laws.

Many Republican legislators didn't join a standing ovation when Holcomb called for a hate crimes law. Senate Democratic leader Tim Lanane (LAN'-in) says Holcomb will face overcoming opposition among conservative Republican lawmakers.

Lanane says Holcomb's school funding proposal is a good start and shows that money can be found to help give raises to teachers.