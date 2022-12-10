Despite Biden's call for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law

"You stay clean for a number of years, five years then you can pursue expungement," he said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written.

Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught with simple possessions.

Holcomb says he will not join the president, but he will continue with the Indiana state law of expungement.

"You stay clean for a number of years, five years then you can pursue expungement," he said.

Joe Linne is a hemp business owner, and he said it's time to start listening to Hoosiers.

About 78% of them want medical marijuana and 64% want a recreational program and with these numbers, he feels the law should give the people what they want.

"With that comes other things that the law can loosen up on or to really release the people who has been convicted before," he said.

Governor Holcomb says some may feel this is the first step to reduce the war on drugs but there needs to be more of an assessment to Biden's new marijuana pardon.

"He has work to do within the law before just wiping away and telling folks to operate like other states and just ignoring the law as written," he said.

Linne said time is running out and Indiana's stance on this issue affects the sales of farmers and small businesses.

“If we're going to do some kind of legalization in Indiana time is of the essence because we want to be able to really shape it for our farmers and small businesses," he explained.

Holcomb is standing clear on his side and feels expungement is the answer for those who are found in possession with marijuana.

"If you do the crime and pay the time then you can move on," he said.

Holcomb said it gives people an opportunity to prove that they have been clean and deserve to get the charge dropped.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.