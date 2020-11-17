Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, first lady in quarantine after members of security detail test positive for COVID-19

The recommendation came from State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box since they are considered close contacts.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb are quarantining after members of his security detail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The recommendation came from State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box since they are considered close contacts.

Health officials will perform contact tracing for the governor, first lady and security detail.

Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing where Holcomb will join by telephone.

Both Holcomb and the first lady will be tested later this week.

