Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stops in Jeffersonville on eve of Election Day

During his visit, he encouraged people to vote and praised the state’s progress, even in a pandemic.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic “will remain priority number one” if he’s re-elected on Tuesday.

The Republican governor was in Jeffersonville Monday for one of his final stops on the eve of the election, joined by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.

During his visit, he encouraged people to vote and praised the state’s progress, even in a pandemic.

“We're proving that we can manage our way through this, we're proving that we can not only manage, but grow our way through this, and that's just not happening in other places,” he said, defending his leadership. “Our employers are figuring out how to conduct their businesses in a safe way and that's allowed us to bounce back.”

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore found out the Governor was visiting his city on Sunday.



“I know it’s a short stop, I know tomorrow is Election Day, it’s a big deal, but I appreciate all of them coming to Jeffersonville and letting us know we count,” he said.

Holcomb is running against former State Health Commissioner and Democrat, Dr. Woody Myers, and Navy Veteran and former teacher, Libertarian, Donald Rainwater.

Each of them weighed in on the pandemic during the first gubernatorial debate earlier this month.

“The reality is, there is no one size fits all solution to anything and there is no 'if you do this, you will be protected' because this is a virus and you can only do what is easiest and best for you,” said Rainwater.

“We do need a real mask mandate in Indiana, a mask mandate with consequences for the small percentage of Hoosiers who choose not to protect themselves or others. It's very similar to what we did years ago when we told people that you couldn't light up a cigarette anywhere you wanted to light it up. You had to go into an area where it wasn't going to hurt other people,” argued Myers.

Holcomb said he is confident county clerks will keep polling places safe and secure, and anticipates results by midnight.



“The county leadership has the resources they need to be able to accurately count every valid and eligible ballot that has been submitted,” Governor Holcomb said.

More than a million Hoosiers voted early in this election.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.