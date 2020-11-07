Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a month-long suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds.

Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

