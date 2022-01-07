Indiana gas tax jumps as Fourth of July travel gets underway

Friday, Indiana's gas tax increased by 6 cents. That means drivers north of Ohio River are now paying a 61 cent per gallon gas tax to fill up their tanks.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The cost of gas in Indiana jumped by six cents Friday after the state's gas tax increased.

Drivers north of Ohio River are now paying a 61 cent per gallon gas tax to fill up their tanks. That's 35 cents more per gallon than Kentucky's gas tax rate.

Cody Fryrear, who lives in Memphis, Ind., said he hasn't filled up his tank entirely in about six months because of surging gas prices.

"I don't think it's right to tax everyday citizens more for gas as there's not a lot of ways to get around this area without a car," Fryrear said.

According to AAA, Louisville drivers paid an average of $4.74 a gallon Friday. Across the bridge in southern Indiana, drivers are paid an average of $4.95 a gallon.

Drivers using the toll bridges between Louisville and southern Indiana also started paying more.

Those with transponders, who were paying $2.21 to cross, will now pay a minimum of $2.40. Cars without a RiverLink account will pay $4.80.

"That's something the federal government could have paid for," Fryrear said. "We don't need a toll on our bridges to pay for it. It's something that the federal government could have done."

The price hike isn't new.

Prices usually increase 2.5% annually, but because of high inflation, the rate jumped more than 8% this year.

