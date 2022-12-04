Indiana Democrats urge Governor Holcomb to suspend gas tax

The current average price of gas per gallon across Indiana is around $4.62.

INDIANA, USA — Indiana’s sales tax charged on gasoline will barely change next month despite the recent sharp increase in gas prices.

A calculation released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Revenue sets the state sales tax charged on gas at 24 cents a gallon for June. The rate charged during May is 24.1 cents a gallon.

The steady sales tax rate means the state’s total gas tax will remain about 56 cents per gallon.

Democrats are pushing for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend the gas tax, although Holcomb says he doesn’t have authority to do so.

Indiana also has a road projects tax charged on gasoline that’s currently 32 cents a gallon.

