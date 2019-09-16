LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re wondering why lines may be long at your favorite fast food restaurant or grocery store, it may be due to a job shortage in the Hoosier state.

Economists say Indiana is feeling the effects of a nationwide worker shortage.

Timothy Bonds, an associate professor of economics at Purdue University, believe that even though the country’s unemployment rate is low, the labor market is tight.

Bonds says that it could prove to be difficult for businesses looking to hire for seasonal positions.

RELATED: UPS looking to hire 2,600 in time for holiday season

Target announced in early September it plans to hire seasonal workers.

Amazon has begun hiring tens of thousands of seasonal positions starting at $15 an hour.

UPS says they are hiring seasonal workers starting at $14 per hour and for truck drivers it can go up to $30.

