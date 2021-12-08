Indiana ending Afghan refugee donation collections Friday

Camp Atterbury reports that it currently has a surplus of some items and is now working on how to best support those that have resettled.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Indiana — The statewide donation effort to help Afghanistan refugees is ending.

The reason for the collections ending is the population at Camp Atterbury is getting less as people are resettled around the U.S.

The eight Indiana National Guard armories used as collection sites will end collections at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

“The success of this initiative to support Operations Allies Welcome reaffirms the undeniable fact that Hoosier Hospitality is alive and well,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “I am extremely thankful how Indiana residents stepped up to help these evacuees, many of whom sacrificed so much for our country.”

Camp Atterbury reports that it currently has a surplus of some items and is now working on how to best support those that have resettled.

As of Dec. 1, Camp Atterbury reported more than 1.6 million items had been donated since September.

“Our Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen and Guard Reservists were proud to assist in Operation Hoosier Allies Support along with our state agencies in collecting donations for our Afghan allies who were instrumental to our forces, including our Guardsmen, in America’s operations in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years,” said the Indiana National Guard Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles.

As of Dec. 1, 300 Afghan refugees resettled in Indiana. Up to 700 could ultimately become Hoosiers.

Refugees are expected to all be resettled from the base by the end of January. The Camp Atterbury Rail Deployment Facility, at 5921 Schoolhouse Road in Franklin, will continue to accept donations through January.

Sites still collecting donations until 4 p.m. Friday include: