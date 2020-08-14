Indiana Election Commission stalemates on vote-by-mail issue

Under the stay-at-home order in June, Indiana's current vote-by-mail restrictions were lifted, allowing anyone the option to vote by mail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Election Commission has deadlocked on whether to let all residents vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual commission meeting, the Democratic members of the four-person board offered a proposal that would have allowed all voters to cast a ballot by mail in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican members opposed making that change, arguing it's not necessary. Under the stay-at-home order in June, Indiana's current vote-by-mail restrictions were lifted, allowing anyone the option to vote by mail.