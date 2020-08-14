x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

Indiana Election Commission stalemates on vote-by-mail issue

Under the stay-at-home order in June, Indiana's current vote-by-mail restrictions were lifted, allowing anyone the option to vote by mail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Election Commission has deadlocked on whether to let all residents vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

During a virtual commission meeting, the Democratic members of the four-person board offered a proposal that would have allowed all voters to cast a ballot by mail in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Republican members opposed making that change, arguing it's not necessary. Under the stay-at-home order in June, Indiana's current vote-by-mail restrictions were lifted, allowing anyone the option to vote by mail. 

For now, however, the state will remain one of nine without no-excuse-needed absentee voting.

Related Articles