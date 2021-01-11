Indiana's top electric provider seeks rate increase approval

Duke Energy Indiana seeks to harden its power grid against severe weather, but pass along much of the upgrade’s cost to its Indiana customers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s largest electric utility is seeking regulatory approval to raise its rates 1% every year until 2029 to pay for an $1.9 billion upgrade aimed at hardening its electric grid against severe weather.

Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana is seeking to pass along much of the upgrade’s cost to its Indiana customers.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that if approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, those customers would see rates increase an average of about 1% each year from 2024 to 2029, for a 6% increase by the final year.

Duke Energy Indiana is Indiana’s largest electric provider, with about 860,000 customers, spread across 69 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.