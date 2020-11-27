Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources encouraging people to enjoy Black Friday outdoors

Parks that normally have a gate fee will be free to visit on Nov. 27 and the department is hosting a social media contest with prizes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Instead of shopping - either in-store on online - the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to spend some time in the great outdoors for Black Friday this year.

The department is encouraging people to "Opt Outside" on Nov. 27. All DNR properties in the state will be free to visit, even those that normally have a gate fee, according to a release.

People who "Opt Outside" can be eligible to win DNR annual passes, lake permits, gift cards, outdoor experiences and other prizes.

According to the department, there are three ways people can enter to win prizes:

Share photos from your outdoor adventures on social media with the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2020. There are several bonus opportunities for tagging certain activities - those details are available online.

from your outdoor adventures on social media with the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2020. There are several bonus opportunities for tagging certain activities - those details are available online. Stay overnight at a state park, reservoir, state forest area or an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday. The hashtag #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP must be used with posts to be eligible for prizes.

at a state park, reservoir, state forest area or an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday. The hashtag #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP must be used with posts to be eligible for prizes. Complete the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt at any DNR property. Completed hunts can be returned to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to entered in a separate drawing. More info on the scavenger hunt is available online.

Everyone who participates in one of the ways listed above will be entered to win a grand prize gift pack from REI.

Indiana DNR properties eligible for the contest include state parks, reservoirs, state forests, state fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and off-road riding state recreation areas. Visit the Indiana DNR to find the best location for your adventure.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.