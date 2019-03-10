INDIANA, USA — (WHAS11)-The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued an advice list for hunters on deer diseases during deer hunting season.

The Indiana DNR encourages hunters to stay informed about deer diseases and best practices for handling any carcass or other raw meat.

Deer diseases that hunters should be aware of this season: epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) bovine tuberculosis (bTB), and chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease EHD has been the only disease of the three to be confirmed in central and southern Indiana counties.

EHD is a naturally occurring virus that is transmitted to deer by an insect, a biting midge. EHD does not affect humans. Deer infected with EHD are safe to eat. As outdoor temperatures begin to drop, the risk of EHD will lessen.

Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is a bacterial disease that can affect cattle, deer, and other mammals, including humans.

Although no cases of bTB have been reported in Indiana’s wild deer herd, the DNR recommends hunters inspect harvested deer for lesions on the internal organs or inner wall of the deer’s chest cavity.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. CWD is shed in bodily fluids like feces, saliva, blood or urine.

CWD has not been detected in deer tested from Indiana.CWD has been found in several Midwestern including Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Regardless of the harvest, hunters and trappers should adhere to the following best practices when field-dressing or handling any carcass or other raw meat:

1. Wear disposable gloves

2. Always wash your hands afterward

3. Clean and disinfect instruments after use

4. Don’t handle or consume wild animals that appear sick or act abnormal

5. Cook meat thoroughly

6. Minimize contact with brain or spinal tissues

Indiana DNR urges hunters to report sick deer at deer.dnr.IN.gov and for information on wildlife diseases to visit wildlife.IN.gov/5466.htm.

