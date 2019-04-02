INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Statehouse Republicans haven't come up with more than modest proposals toward boosting Indiana teacher pay even as they continue touting that step as a top goal for the new state budget.

Initial requests from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb seek about $210 million more in education funding for next school year, although a new report from education advocacy groups says nearly $660 million is needed to boost average teacher pay to the midpoint of Indiana's neighboring states.

The Indiana leaders of Stand for Children and Teach Plus say they are glad Holcomb and top legislators acknowledge the need for teacher pay raises but that more needs to be done. Their report says average Indiana teacher salaries have dropped 15 percent since 2000 when factoring in inflation.