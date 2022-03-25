Man dies after crash on SR 135; Indiana State Police investigating

Sgt. Carey Huls said the car matched the description of a vehicle Evansville Police were looking for in connection with a double murder Thursday night.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died after a crash in southern Indiana Friday morning.

ISP Trooper Sgt. Carey Huls said Evansville Police were looking for a person of interest in a double homicide from Thursday night. The police department provided information on the suspect, including the car he may be driving, to Indiana State Police.

Huls said a trooper saw a car matching the released description in a parking lot behind a hotel in Corydon around 5 a.m. Friday. The trooper was waiting for another officer to arrive for backup when the car sped off onto SR 135.

Within a 1/4 of a mile, Huls said the car ran off the road, went airborne, hit a utility pole and flipped several times. The man driving the car was found dead inside.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released after an autopsy is completed on Monday, Huls said.

The road was shut down for several hours during the investigation. Duke Energy crews arrived within a few hours to fix the power lines. Huls said he wasn't sure if the crash interrupted power for anyone living in the area.

