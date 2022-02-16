Indiana votes to roll back worker vaccine rulings

Changes to the bill approved Wednesday require businesses to grant medical vaccine exemptions to workers along with religious exemptions.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Senate panel has endorsed rolling back a proposal that aimed to severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements, setting up weeks of negotiations with House members on how far the Republican-dominated Legislature will go toward inserting itself on the issue.

Changes to the bill approved Wednesday by the Senate’s health committee require businesses to grant medical vaccine exemptions to workers along with religious exemptions as required by federal law.

Opponents of vaccine requirements lined up against the Senate’s proposal, arguing that federal laws have been inadequate in protecting the rights of people to make their own health care decisions.

