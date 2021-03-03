Hoosiers 55 and older eligible to receive vaccine as Indiana gears up for 3 mass vaccination sites

Indiana has unveiled plans for more mass vaccination sites as the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets underway.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind — President Biden said the US should have enough vaccine supply for all adult Americans by the end of May.

Indiana has unveiled plans for more mass vaccination sites as the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets underway.

“Getting tens of thousands of vaccines in arms in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that requires incredible partnerships,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We are incredibly grateful to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame, and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head-on to help save Hoosier lives.”

The mass vaccination clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on Saturday.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said. “Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially.”

Brian Cox the Director of Hospital Operations at Baptist Health Floyd says this move is vital.

"It is critically important to make sure that we are getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible. As much supply as we can get," he said, "The more places we can have available, the more people we can reach."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, which means no second appointment is needed.

"It is still going to provide a lot of that protection. especially that in the first 3-4 weeks, that is the same as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine."

To date, 1,014,651 Hoosiers have received the first dose of the vaccine, and more than 500,000 are fully vaccinated. And for the first time since last March, Cox says Baptist Health Floyd has zero COVID patients on a ventilator.

"It's a dim light. We are seeing some good positives out of all of the vaccinations. People are still adhering to social distancing and masking. But we are still in a crucial time where we need people to still adhere to these guidelines."

He said this isn't the time to ease up on restrictions or social distancing due to a large percentage of the population not yet having received their vaccine.

The locations of the mass vaccination sites are below.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis

March 5-7

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enter through the main gate off 16th Street; participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

Ivy Tech Community College

8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg

March 12-13

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

University of Notre Dame

Compton Family Ice Arena

100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame

March 26-27

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional dates may be added to each of the above sites depending on demand and vaccine availability.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

