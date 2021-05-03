Indiana reports 812 new cases, more than 4.3 million vaccine doses administered

Face masks still required at Indiana casinos. Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of May 2, 2021.

Monday, May 3

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 812 new COVID-19 cases and one death. In total, Indiana has had 723,443 COVID-19 cases and 12,938 deaths since the pandemic started.

The state's 7-day positivity sits at 4.6%, while the rate for unique individuals is at 12.8%. Nearly 2 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, and 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Face masks still required at Indiana casinos. Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May. Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

As of Sunday, May 2 Indiana has 1,933,367 fully vaccinated individuals. To date, the state has administered 4,297,368 total vaccine shots that include single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, or either the first or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.