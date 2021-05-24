Indiana reports 381 new positive COVID-19 cases; 2,428,136 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated

As part of a national effort to get 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, Uber is now providing free rides to vaccination appointments.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of May 24, 2021.

Monday, May 24

As of Monday morning, Indiana's total number of individuals who are fully vaccinated is 2,428,136.

Indian State Department of Health (ISDH) also reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the virus. The death was reported Sunday. To date, 13,137 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, with another 417 probable deaths reported among patients who died with symptoms of the virus but no positive test on record.

ISDH said to date, the state has recorded 740,564 Hoosiers known to have had the novel coronavirus.

Still, need to get the vaccine? There's a text for that.

You can text your zip code to 438829 and you’ll get a text back with the location that is nearest to you with vaccines. The Biden administration rolled this out in early May.

Uber begins free rides to vaccine appointments

As part of a national effort to get 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, Uber is providing free rides to vaccination appointments beginning Monday.

Through July 4, Uber users will have access to four free rides (up to $25) to get their COVID-19 vaccines. After booking an appointment, log in to Uber and select "Vaccine." Then, choose "Get your free ride," and enter the zip codes for the location you're traveling to or from to get the vaccine. Then, select your vaccine provider, ride option (UberX, UberXL or WAV), and you're all set.

With no cost to you, drivers are paid in full for the trips. Users can still leave a tip for their drivers.

