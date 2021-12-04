Indiana reporting 908 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths; 1.4M Hoosiers fully vaccinated

As of Sunday, 3,382,357 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of April 12, 2021.

Monday, April 12

Indiana health officials announcing 908 new positive cases, 3 additional deaths. Since the pandemic, there have been 699,823 positive cases reported and 12,746 Hoosiers have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,382,357 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,979,829 first doses and 1,402,528 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mass clinic planned

The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer are trying to get the word out that registration is still open for a vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium April 23 and 24. The clinic is open to Hoosiers 18 and older and people will need to pre-register by 4 p.m. on April 19. No walkups will be allowed.

FEMA offers COVID-19 death funeral assistance

FEMA will offer assistance with funeral costs to those lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

If you lost a loved one due to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020, you are eligible to receive assistance from the agency. Here is what you need to know when you apply:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA also recommends having a copy of the death certificate and funeral expenses documents.

You can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 844-684-6333.

For more information from FEMA, click here.