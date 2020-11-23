Daily COVID-19 updates, impact in Indiana as surge continues

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, public health officials in Indiana like many other states are asking people to limit gatherings and avoid traveling.

Monday, November 23

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 5,606 new cases. Indiana has now recorded more than 300,000 cases now since the pandemic began. State officials are also reporting 27 more deaths, pushing the state total to 5,067.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, public health officials in Indiana like many other states are asking people to limit gatherings and avoid traveling.

Holiday guidance

The state suggests people avoid travel and not celebrate Thanksgiving as a large group.

Visit someone at a long-term care facility from outside or virtually.

Decrease exposures by avoiding indoor activities as much as possible.

Wear a mask at all times - even indoors.

Wash your hands frequently.

Physically distance as much as possible.

Screen anyone planning to attend.

Clean surfaces, especially common surfaces, frequently.

Firefighters association asks governors for first access to vaccines

The International Association of Firefighters has asked the National Governors Association for early access to any distributions of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter dated Nov. 19 to the NGA, the IAFF requested governors to "include firefighters and emergency medical responders on the highest priority tier in your state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan."

The letter cited statistics for first responder exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More than 30,000 firefighters with known exposures to COVID-19 on duty

17,000 required to quarantine or isolate

150 professional firefighters have hospitalized upon contracting the virus

At least 19 have died

By providing early vaccinations to first responders, the IAFF reasoned local governments will save money as absenteeism will drop and public safety will increase.