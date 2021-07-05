Indiana COVID-19 updates: 607 new positive cases, 2.1M fully vaccinated: IMS mass site to be used for month of May

As of today, a total of 4,587,006 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Indiana.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of May 10, 2021.

Monday, May 10

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 607 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death that occurred Sunday.

Indiana has now lost 13,004 people to the virus.

ISDH also reported that 8,756 more individuals have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday morning. A total of 2,144,438 have now had either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination or both doses of either of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Vaccinations resume at IMS

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May.

Vaccinations will be available in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17, and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

Holcomb to reinstate requirement that unemployment claimants actively seek, be available for work

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office issued a statement Friday about the future of pandemic-related unemployment programs here.

“I’ve asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months so I have the best information available to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs," Holcomb said.