Real-time updates: More than 81,000 total COVID-19 cases in Indiana since pandemic started

State health officials reported 603 new positive cases and six additional deaths Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, August 17

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 603 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths. This brings the state's total to 81,006 positive cases and 2,926 deaths.

Indiana's positivity rate over the past seven days is at 8.1%, while its total positivity rate remains at 8.9%. Overall, 914,633 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus.

As more Indiana schools begin to reopen, some are moving back to eLearning due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Jeffersonville High School announced it would go to NTI the week of Aug. 17 due to multiple staff absences. Some of those absences were mandatory quarantines due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, August 16

State health officials announced 750 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday that were reported to that state on Friday and Saturday. Indiana now has 80,415 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths reported Sunday occurred this week, and brings the state's mortality total to 2,924.

More than 900-thousand people have been tested, and just under 9% are coming back positive as of Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.