Indiana judges can now choose to allow cameras in courtrooms

"Courtrooms are always supposed to be open, and I think the transparency is good," Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind — Starting May 1, TV news outlets may be able to give you at home a closer look into some of the more high-profile criminal cases in Southern Indiana.

Judges across the Hoosier state can now choose to allow news media to take photographs or video inside courtrooms.

Previously, Indiana was one of just a handful of U.S. states that didn't permit cameras inside under any circumstance.

Now, those policies are negotiable thanks to a February order issued by the Indiana Supreme Court that gives local judges the power to make the call on a case-by-case basis.

It'll allow crews to capture important testimony in a trial or arguments made by the prosecution or defense.

Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount says this'll help increase transparency and trust within the community.

"Courtrooms are always supposed to be open, and I think the transparency is good." Mount said.

Mount told WHAS 11 the circumstances will dictate how he approaches each case, but he sees the order as an overall win for Hoosiers.

“As a general matter, I think the public can only gain from learning the information. Especially in the high-profile matters, if we can have those cameras in there to show what's happening in real time and why decisions are being made, and how they're being made, I think that'll educate the public," he said.

Meanwhile, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane sees the benefits and drawbacks.

“It’s change and change is usually hard,” Lane said. “The positives are you always want transparency in the system – we want people to see the system."

But Lane also noted that many victims who've suffered trauma may find it difficult to have to be on camera, following their experiences.

"Anytime that that can interfere with the process, we as prosecutors are nervous about that," he said.

Each judge will have their own philosophy on a case-by-case basis.

For Mount, in cases for juveniles or sensitive issues involving certain victims, he'll opt to keep the cameras out.

Media members will have to submit requests ahead of time. Mount says the required notice time will depend on the severity of the case.

According to the Radio Television Digital News Association, 46 states in the U.S. can now have cameras in the courtroom.

►Contact reporter Isaiah Kim-Martinez at IKimMartin@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.