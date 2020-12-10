Daily COVID-19 updates for Indiana

Indiana health officials are reporting 1,581 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, and six additional deaths

Monday, October 12

Indiana health officials are reporting 1,581 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, and six additional deaths. That brings the totals to 136,555 positive cases and 3,568 deaths.

Week of October 5: Indiana COVID-19 updates

Last week, Indiana saw three straight days of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers and a slight dip in cases on Sunday with 1,579 new cases, which is still the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

The surge prompted IU Health East Central Region to cautioned the community about a surge in COVID-19 patients in its three hospitals along the Interstate 69 corridor northeast of Indianapolis. IU Health Ball Memorial, Blackford and Jay Hospitals are treating an “all-time high of COVID-19 inpatients."