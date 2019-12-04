A 20 percent tax could be put on liquids used in electronic cigarettes under a proposal endorsed by an Indiana legislative committee.

The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee voted in support of the bill Thursday after the committee adopted the tax on price of vaping liquid, rather than a four cents per-milliliter tax, which was backed by the House in February.

Opponents of the bill said the 20 percent tax comes out to a similar total tax on a pack of cigarettes and will be easier to calculate than a tax based on the amount of vaping liquid, but supports argued the tax could discourage vaping, especially among younger users.