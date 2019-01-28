INDIANA, USA — (WHAS11) -- The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement is looking to fill Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions throughout the state with motivated, outdoor-centered individuals.

Anyone interested in an ICO position should go to dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor and complete the pre-screening test. Completion of this test by midnight Feb. 4, 2019 is required to be considered for the 2019 hiring process. That process starts in late February 2019.

Indiana Conservation Officers are the state’s old law enforcement agency. ICOs are fully recognized Indiana police officers, they enforce and uphold all DNR rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws. The majority of an ICO's time is spent enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana’s waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.

Additional specialty duties include but are not limited to SCUBA, K-9, search and rescue, swift water rescue.

To be qualified to pass the pre-screening, you must be a U.S. citizen; be 21-years-old by Dec. 27, 2019; and have an associate’s degree from an accredited college or completed 60 hours toward a bachelor’s degree, or have four years full time active military service with an honorable discharge by Aug. 12, 2018. You must be able to pass minimum Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical fitness requirements as listed at ilea.IN.gov/2338.htm.

If you are still interested, go to dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor, read “Becoming a Conservation Officer” and complete the pre-screening questionnaire .