Indiana congressman to chair classified briefing on UFOs

U.S. officials will say in a highly-anticipated report that they can't rule out the possibility that Navy pilots have encountered aliens, the New York Times reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Congressman André Carson will chair a classified briefing about "unidentified aerial phenomena" — better known as UFOs — ahead of the Director of National Intelligence releasing a highly anticipated report about the government's collection, reporting and investigation of UFOs.

The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects and a report summarizing what the U.S. knows about UFOs is expected to be made public this month.

Will this be an alien unmasking? The answer to that question is, probably not. Two officials briefed on the report say it found no extraterrestrial link to the sightings reported and captured on video. The report won't rule out a link to another country, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it.

However, the report will also say it can't rule out the possibility that encounters with UFOs in recent years are alien spacecraft.

While the broad conclusions have now been reported, the full report may still present a broader picture of what the government knows.

On Wednesday, Carson, who is from Indianapolis, will chair a classified briefing for Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation on UFOs ahead of the release of the highly anticipated report.

The anticipation surrounding the report shows how a topic normally confined to science fiction and a small, often dismissed group of researchers has hit the mainstream.

Carson agreed, saying Wednesday's briefing was a "significant and timely topic,” as there has been increased focus on the security threats posed by UFOs.

But the report isn't just simply being served up on a silver platter. Congress mandated the Director of National Intelligence to release the report. The report will bring to light the government's investigation and public accounting of phenomena that the government has been loath to talk about for generations.

“Do UAPs have links to our foreign adversaries? Do UAPs pose a threat? And how do we gather information and analyze it to respond to these key questions? The answers are important to our national security. The Intelligence Community and scientists share professions that search for the truth, by gathering information from diverse sources and methods and conducting rigorous analysis with objectivity and integrity,” said Carson in prepared remarks.

Wednesday's briefing will be conducted by officials from the U.S. Navy and the FBI.