Indiana colleges waiving application fees for 'College GO!' week

This week, students can apply to dozens of colleges and universities across the Hoosier State without paying the application fee.

This week, students can apply to dozens of colleges and universities across the Hoosier State without paying the application fee. Application fees for 36 of Indiana's higher education institutions are waived.

It is part of the state’s effort to get more students enrolled in college amid declining enrollment numbers.

According to the 2022 Indiana College Readiness report, college enrollment dropped more than 10% from 2015 to 2020.

"That decline we see is really just a wide variety of students who are just not choosing anything beyond a high school diploma," said Allison Kuehr of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Gretchen Brooks, director of school counseling at Franklin Central High School, said students are focusing more on learning trades instead of getting a degree.

“I think the trend actually could be a positive trend,” said Brooks. “Some students who would have applied to a four-year college in the past are now finding that they’re more interested in a skilled trade.”

Kuehr said the “college-going” rate in Indiana is low across the board - not just with four-year institutions.

"We know that affordability is one of the number one reasons,” she said.

That’s why “College GO!" week is so important. It is an initiative to get students excited about the idea of going to a college or university.

“We’re not going to tell them you have to go to a four-year college because that’s what is expected of you,” said Brooks. “What’s expected is that you follow your passion. We’re not super worried about the decline as long as there’s a plan. And an interested in going somewhere else.”

For a list of Indiana colleges and universities that are waiving application fees, click here.