Indiana colleges waive application fees for College Application Week

Until Sept. 24, Indiana high school seniors can submit applications to 13 schools across the state at no cost.

INDIANA, USA — More than a dozen Indiana colleges and universities are waiving college application fees through Friday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the state's College Application Week.

The week is part of Learn More Indiana's annual College GO! initiative, which helps students plan for their educational journey after high school. The initiative is held from August through November.

“College GO! gives students of all ages the opportunity to understand the value of higher education and explore which path is right for them after high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.

Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following schools for free between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24:

Huntington University

Indiana State University

Indiana University East

Indiana University Fort Wayne

Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)

Martin University

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

A code may be required to participate in the promotion. The full list is available online.

There are at least twenty-six schools that already allow students to apply at no cost. You can see that list here.

Learn More Indiana, led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, is a resource available for Hoosiers of all ages who are interested in pursuing education and training after high school.

