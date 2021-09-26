Clark County Sheriff's Office Corporal dies

The law enforcement agency said Corp. Wayne Nicholson has died. His family is planning a small private ceremony in honor of his life.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Corporal Wayne Nicholson.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana law enforcement agency said that Nicholson died.

"It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of Corporal Wayne Nicholson. We are forever indebted to your fatherhood, friendship and service to our community," the post said.

Corp. Nicholson's family is planning a small private ceremony in honor of his life.

Nicholson's cause of death is unknown at this time.

