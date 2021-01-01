Child Services agency releases Indiana 2019 child fatality report

The data was released Thursday by the Indiana state Department of Child Services

INDIANAPOLIS — The state Department of Child Services says the number of Indiana children who died from neglect or abuse totaled 61 in 2019, down four from the previous year.

The department's 2019 Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana says 18 of the deaths were due to abuse and 43 were due to neglect.

Marion County had 13 child fatalities caused by abuse or neglect, more than any other county.

The report was released Thursday.

