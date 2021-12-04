Jeffersonville leaders looking for input on Charlestown Pike improvement project

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said traffic has doubled in the area over the last decade and the city needs to make improvements to keep up.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The City of Jeffersonville is looking for feedback on their plan to improve some roads in the area.

The project includes widening Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road and Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike to State Road 62. The city plans to add sidewalks and turning lanes to part of Utica-Sellersburg Road as well.

"We see this project as a huge opportunity to keep our infrastructure strong and improve quality of life for residents, drivers and future development,” Mayor Moore said in a statement on the City of Jeffersonville website.

The project will cost around $17 million and take around five years to complete. You can learn about the project in this YouTube video:

On Monday, April 12, the city will host a virtual meeting to hear what the community wants to see change. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“We want to hear from the people that use this stretch of roadway,” Mayor Moore said. “We know construction will impact daily life, but we also know in the long run this project will be vital.”

To get the Zoom link for the meeting, email Anne Johnson at l.johnson@jtleng.com or call (812) 945-9585.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, the public comment period will be open from April 12 through April 26. Comments and questions can be submitted by email to Josh Darby at j.darby@jtleng.com.

