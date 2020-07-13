Suspect in custody | Man wanted in Indiana carjacking, shooting investigation arrested

Christopher Applegate is in custody, the Clark County Sheriff's Office confirms.

UTICA, Ind. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested Christopher Applegate who was wanted in connection to a shooting and carjacking.

According to Clark County Sheriff Public Information Officer Scottie Maples, the department was notified of a shooting in the area of Upper River Road sometime Monday morning.

Maples said he believes Applegate crashed a vehicle in the area. When a person checked on the suspect, the man carjacked the person and subsequently crashed that vehicle.

Applegate ran away from the crash. Monday afternoon the sheriff's office posted the name and photos of the suspect, with warning for people to stay away from him.

The man officers had been looking for is Christopher Applegate since around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The Facebook post accuses Applegate of shooting someone during the incident on Upper River Rd. According to the sheriff's office, Applegate was last seen in the Utica area wearing a red shirt, red baggy pants, and possibly has a busted lip. They say anyone who sees Applegate should not approach him. They say he's considered armed and dangerous and you should call 911 right away.

Several police departments including Clark County, Indiana State Police and Louisville Metro Police have set up a perimeter in the area and are actively searching for Applegate. A SWAT Team is also helping search.

Upper River Road in Utica is shut down while police search the area. The search could take several hours.

Jeffersonville Police posted an advisory to residents on Facebook. Utica is about 8 miles from Jeffersonville.

"To our local business partners in the East District (River Ridge), Clark County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are actively looking for a subject in that area," the post said.

The department said there is not currently an active shooter situation, but asked residents to be aware of any suspicious activity or police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

