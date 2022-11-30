x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana

ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital

A 4-year-old child was rushed to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana.

Police said according to initial reports, 29-year-old Devin Roll was traveling on East Bill Miller Road and approached a hill at the same time as 58-year-old Rhonda Danser, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said both are from Pekin, Indiana.

Both cars struck each other head-on as they crested the hill according to police.

ISP said neither driver was seriously injured, however, a four-year-old in Roll's car was rushed to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

 GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

Sen. Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor in 2024

Before You Leave, Check This Out