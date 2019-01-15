INDIANA (WHAS11) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2019 Paint the Plow campaign that promotes safety and awareness of the state’s winter operations through the year.

Every INDOT district calls for art classes/programs from middle and high schools to paint a snow plow blade with original artwork that embodies their school. Applications and program details can be found here.

INDOT

The Paint the Plow is open to all middle and high schools and career-technical schools across the state.