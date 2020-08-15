Longtime Indiana casino riverboat departs for last time

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — A riverboat that was a floating casino for more than two decades has left its southern Indiana dock for the last time.
The Glory of Rome riverboat opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
It was put up for sale after the new $90 million Caesars Southern Indiana casino opened at a nearby site on land last December.
A tugboat pushed the riverboat away from the dock on Tuesday. Caesars officials said it was going to Alabama for renovations and an uncertain future use by its new owner.
