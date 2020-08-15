x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

Longtime Indiana casino riverboat departs for last time

The Glory of Rome riverboat opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — A riverboat that was a floating casino for more than two decades has left its southern Indiana dock for the last time.

The Glory of Rome riverboat opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

It was put up for sale after the new $90 million Caesars Southern Indiana casino opened at a nearby site on land last December.

RELATED: $90 million Caesars Southern Indiana casino officially open

Credit: Caesars SoIN
The Glory of Rome riverboat which opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, left its southern Indiana dock for the last time on August 11, 2020 for its final destination to its new owner in Alabama.

A tugboat pushed the riverboat away from the dock on Tuesday. Caesars officials said it was going to Alabama for renovations and an uncertain future use by its new owner. 

Related Articles

Credit: Caesars SoIN
The Glory of Rome riverboat which opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, left its southern Indiana dock for the last time on August 11, 2020 for its final destination to its new owner in Alabama.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users

Credit: Caesars SoIN
The Glory of Rome riverboat which opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, left its southern Indiana dock for the last time on August 11, 2020 for its final destination to its new owner in Alabama.