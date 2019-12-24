BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WTHR) - An 8-year-old boy is feeling the magic of Christmas again after a surprise visit from Santa Claus Monday night.

Santa pulled up to the boy's home in a fire truck, red lights flashing and firefighters smiling.

They weren't there to put out a fire. It was all about putting a smile on Tyler Burkhart's face.

"No parent wants this to happen, so it was a way we could maybe turn the tide a little bit in a positive direction," said Steve Jones, Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal.

Tyler has autism. Ryan, his service dog, has been his best pal and constant companion since January.

WTHR

Because Tyler had Ryan with him, someone turned them away Saturday when they tried to visit Santa.

"Ryan is his support," said Tyler's mom, Alyssa Burkhart. "He goes to school with him, restaurants, everywhere with us. To try to take the dog away from us while visiting Santa is like taking a wheelchair from a person who can't walk. He can't function without him."

She also told those who wouldn't let Ryan join Tyler that prohibiting a service dog isn't just wrong, it's illegal.

WTHR

With Tyler already crushed, she said she didn't want to make matters worse, so they left.

So when Tyler saw the fire truck Monday night, and Santa walking up to greet him, he beamed. So did his mom.

RELATED: 'Signing Santa' uses ASL to share Christmas message in heartwarming video

"This is beyond happiness," Alyssa said. "I cannot even tell you how excited and happy this makes us."

Santa and the firefighters hoisted Tyler and Ryan in the jump seat. They let Tyler sound the alarm and run the fire hose. Then they gave him his very own toy fire truck.

The whole time, Ryan was at his side.

When asked how important Ryan was to him, Tyler said, "He helps me at school when I get angry and when I cry he lays on me. Sometimes he sits and gives me a paw. He gives me hugs."

The firefighters have been visiting neighborhoods with Santa for the past two weeks, but Lt. Keith Rhinehart said Monday's excursion was extra special.

"Any chance we get in the community to make someone's day better, especially with (Tyler's ) story, it's just a great experience and a very fulfilling part of our mission," he said.

RELATED: Police therapy dog caught hoarding toys from charity drive

As for the what happened Saturday, Alyssa said she reached out to the location where Tyler was denied a visit with Santa and did receive an apology. She said she's not sure what's next. On this night, she was simply basking in the outpouring of support from firefighters and the community.

"I've been trying to hold back the tears," she said. "Tyler was smiling on the inside because he was trying to take it all in but he will talk about it for days."

As for Tyler, he's back to being thrilled about Christmas and another visit from Santa Claus.

Asked what his wish list, Tyler said, "I want Legos and football cards and Ryan loves socks and loves to eat them."